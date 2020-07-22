Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,088. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

