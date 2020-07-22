Weybosset Research & Management LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ingredion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 22.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 117.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

