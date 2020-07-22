Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 962,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

