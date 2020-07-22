Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 5.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,681. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

