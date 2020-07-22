Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 6.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.