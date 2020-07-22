Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. NIC makes up 4.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of NIC worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NIC by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NIC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EGOV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 10,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,266. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.33.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

