Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

