Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $61,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 232,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

