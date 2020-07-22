Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.40

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 618918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.31%.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

