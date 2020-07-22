Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.85 and last traded at $193.99, approximately 1,938,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,362,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.83.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $68,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $214,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 373.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

