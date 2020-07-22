XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) vs. ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Financial Comparison

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) and ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and ALSTOM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19% ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and ALSTOM/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $15.27 million 4.64 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.39 $519.21 million $0.22 25.77

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XT Energy Group and ALSTOM/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 3 0 2.38

Summary

XT Energy Group beats ALSTOM/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. The company offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. It also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and methanol fuel; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Xianning, China.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

