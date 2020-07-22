Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.95. 2,817,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.94. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.