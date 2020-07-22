Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,291 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Yum China worth $39,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 911.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 20,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

