Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. 32,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,037. The company has a market capitalization of $876.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

