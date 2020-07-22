Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 14,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Dineen acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $542,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.