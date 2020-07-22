Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Hold

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.
