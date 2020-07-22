Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Hold

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.