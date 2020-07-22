Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.86 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $44,389.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004965 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

