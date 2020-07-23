$0.06 EPS Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

