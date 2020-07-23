-$0.13 EPS Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRTV stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

