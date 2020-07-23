-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Raymond James cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 4,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,075. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

