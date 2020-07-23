$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

VIPS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 244,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,843. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

