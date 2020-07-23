-$0.71 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

