$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.67. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 881.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 25,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

