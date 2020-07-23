1,170 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.37. 25,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

