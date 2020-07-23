12,792 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

IJR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. 115,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

