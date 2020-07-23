14,539 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 78.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 307,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,032. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

