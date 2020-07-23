15,970 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE NS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

