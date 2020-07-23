17,369 Shares in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Krystal Biotech makes up 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 201.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $726.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

