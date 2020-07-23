1,760 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,257,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $15.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $249.81. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.
