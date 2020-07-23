180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 1.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.07% of 180 Degree Capital worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,238.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $83,537.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,003 shares of company stock worth $260,402 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,161. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

