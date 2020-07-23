19,623 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. 17,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

