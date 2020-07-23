1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

FRSB stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.80.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

