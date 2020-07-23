1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.
FRSB stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.80.
About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH
