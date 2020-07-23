20,042 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

