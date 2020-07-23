20,876 Shares in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 13,399.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $28,281.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 24,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,953. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.