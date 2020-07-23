2,300 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. 156,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

