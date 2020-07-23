23,060 Shares in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. The Shyft Group makes up 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $315,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $13,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 13,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

