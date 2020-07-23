2,771 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.39. 55,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

