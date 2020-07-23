30,730 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,406. The company has a market cap of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.