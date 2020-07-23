3,669 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

