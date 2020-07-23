3,718 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Humana accounts for approximately 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,992 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after acquiring an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.94. 6,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,339. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.