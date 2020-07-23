37,371 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Dynavax Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,920 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,743. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

