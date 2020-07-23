3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $155,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.43. 80,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.