3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in 3M by 1,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in 3M by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

MMM stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,896. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

