3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

