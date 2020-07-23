4,226 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.11. The company had a trading volume of 922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

