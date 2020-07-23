4,307 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.68. 26,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,145. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Argus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

