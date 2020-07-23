45,875 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

