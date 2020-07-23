5,069 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,901,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,466.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,073. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

