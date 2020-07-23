535 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,589. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $503.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.35.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

