$568.27 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report $568.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.10 million and the lowest is $530.71 million. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $781.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18,319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,613. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

